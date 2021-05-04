Thousands of Duke Energy customers without power after strong storms move through the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTE) – Thousands of Duke Energy customers are without power Tuesday after strong storms packing heavy rain and wind moved through the Charlotte area.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, roughly 3,000 customers are without power in the Matthews area, near Matthews-Mint Hill Road.

Another 3,000 customers are without power in the University City area, spanning from I-85 down to University City Blvd.

Restoration could take several hours.



While Tuesday may not be quite as active as Monday, you’ll still need to be weather aware, especially in the afternoon and evening, for possible severe storms.

As the front moves in Wednesday, a few more showers and possible severe storms may develop.

After the front passes, late Wednesday through Friday will be less humid, and temps will get a little cooler. Expect mostly dry weather heading into at least Saturday.

Early next week, the pattern may turn more active again with scattered showers and storms.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers and storms develop. High 83.