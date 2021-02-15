Thousands of dollars worth of ecstasy seized during I-77 traffic stop

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thousands of dollars worth of ecstasy was seized during a traffic stop along I-77 last week, authorities said on Monday.

Deputies who were working with ICE made a traffic stop for unnamed traffic violations on Buffalo, New York resident Dartaine Ubiles, 30, near mile marker 63 on I-77 on Thursday.

A quick run on the vehicle showed that it was a rental with Missouri license plates. There were multiple people in the car who said they were traveling from Jacksonville, Florida to Buffalo. Ubiles acknowledged using marijuana in the car and a search was conducted.

Deputies found 228 grams of MDMA with a street value of more than $11,000 located in tennis shoes in the trunk, along with marijuana.

Iredell Sheriff

Ubiles was arrested and faces multiple charges including felony drug possession and intent to sell.