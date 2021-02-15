Thousands of dollars worth of ecstasy seized during I-77 traffic stop

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Iredell Sheriff

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thousands of dollars worth of ecstasy was seized during a traffic stop along I-77 last week, authorities said on Monday.

Deputies who were working with ICE made a traffic stop for unnamed traffic violations on Buffalo, New York resident Dartaine Ubiles, 30, near mile marker 63 on I-77 on Thursday.

A quick run on the vehicle showed that it was a rental with Missouri license plates. There were multiple people in the car who said they were traveling from Jacksonville, Florida to Buffalo. Ubiles acknowledged using marijuana in the car and a search was conducted.

Deputies found 228 grams of MDMA with a street value of more than $11,000 located in tennis shoes in the trunk, along with marijuana.

Iredell Sheriff

Ubiles was arrested and faces multiple charges including felony drug possession and intent to sell.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories