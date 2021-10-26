More than 13,000 Charlotte Water customers are at risk of having their water cut off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thousands of Charlotte Water customers are at risk of having their water cut off if they don’t pay their bills.

Customers got a break for 19 months during the pandemic, but the moratorium on water disconnections has now ended.

“It’s also important to really reinforce that one part of being customer-centric is an emphasis on revenue collection because revenue collection is how we maintain our system. That’s how we operate, maintain, and invest in our system as an enterprise fund, so it’s something that we just can’t discount,” said a City of Charlotte staff member at a retreat for the Charlotte City Council on Tuesday.

The water disconnection moratorium ended on October 4, 2021.

Right now, Charlotte Water says 13,600 residential accounts are eligible for disconnection. That amounts to more than $10 million in past due balances.

There is a plan in place to try and help customers get on a payment plan before they get cut off.

If you need help paying your bill, you can reach out to RampCLT.com, Crisis Assistance Ministries, Dream Key Partners, and the Low-income Household Water Assistance Program.

On Tuesday, at a city council retreat, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and Councilman Tariq Bokhari discussed the need to keep track of people receiving assistance.

“When those emergency assistance programs stop, how many people then go back and we just kick the can,” said Bokhari.

“I’ve seen some data in other communities that when the programs stopped, they moved immediately to another existing subsidy program,” said Lyles.

Charlotte Water says they already made more than 20,000 direct calls to customers who are behind on their water bills, along with additional automated calls, and they’re working to set up a payment plan for those at risk of having their water cut off.