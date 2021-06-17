Thousands being spent to redo plumbing in Rowan County homes after years-long led contamination

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – County officials are planning to dish out hundreds of thousands of dollars to redo the pluming in some Dukeville resident’s homes. But not without reason; the water in these homes has been contaminated with led and leaders say it’s coming from the pipes.

The water safety problems first came about in 2014 when some residents in the Dukeville area found out some of the well water was contaminated with Chromium-6, which could cause cancer.

Fast forward to last June when the Dukeville neighbors received a letter saying their new water, which came from a recently constructed city water line, may contain led or copper.

Once again thousands of water bottles and Britta filters were dropped off until officials could solve the problem. With the help of a Virginia Tech Professor, Marc Edwards, they were able to conclude the pipes within these home’s plumbing systems were causing the led.

Edwards said they should install a chemical booster pump which would solve the led issue.

The only problem with the pump is it would take a little while to take effect. So now Rowan County officials are going above and beyond North Carolina State requirements and installing totally new plumbing in approximately 15 different homes that are affected by the led problem.

The County Manager, Aaron Church, estimates it will cost a little over $700,000.

“Replacing Residential Water Plumbing is not required, however, it is simply the right thing to do at this time,” Church said.