‘This constitutes a crisis.’ COVID eviction moratorium will expire Saturday after Supreme Court ruling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The federal eviction moratorium will expire this Saturday. The program has been in place since Sept. 2020 and has prevented landlords from evicting tenants who have been unable to pay rent due to COVID-19.

“It could happen to any family,” Heather Fowler said.

Earlier this month, Fowler was evicted from her apartment after disputes with her landlord.

She said when she is not working her full-time job or taking up cleaning opportunities, she is living out of her car.

“This constitutes a crisis,” Fowler said. “It does.”

She fears more could be put in a similar situation following the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium this weekend.

“I have a lot of landlords that have let me know in the past week or so that they have a lot of cases they need to move forward on,” local attorney Christopher Shelburn said.

Shelburn represents both tenants and landlords in court. He said some of his clients have not received money from their tenants since March of last year.

“The problem has been that they have no way to recoup the money from tenants and have no way to get someone in to pay the rent, I think they are going to be desperate to get back to normal where they are not spending money without taking in any money,” Shelburn said.

The director of the North Carolina office of Recovery and Resilience, Laura Hogshead said there are other options for landlords other than evicting their tenants.

“There is an option to actually receive a check rather than receiving an empty unit. So, if you go through with an eviction, all you end up with is an empty unit,” Hogshead said.

She said the application process is filed by the tenant and is processed.

If qualified, a check with up to 12 months of rent will be sent directly to the landlord within 20 days.

Hogshead said so far, $175 million have been distributed through the program. For more information, please click here.