‘There’s no better time.’ NCAA athletes cashing in on name, image and likeness

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A lot of college athletes are winning, not on the field, but through NIL agreements.

The NCAA is now allowing athletes to get paid for their name, image, and likeness.

A social media attorney says this is just the beginning.

“There’s no better time to be a student athlete and a rising student athlete with the advent of being able to monetize you NIL, your Name, Image, and Likeness,” Bobby Robinson said, a social media and trademark attorney.

Deals are being announced all over the country. University of South Carolina basketball player Aliyah Boston made an announcement on Twitter.

In Charlotte, 49er quarterback Chris Reynolds said he has a lot of ideas brewing.

“It’s cool to learn about it, cool to see all the athletes getting excited about it,” added Reynolds. “Being able to promote themselves.”

Promotion will be the key, Clemson receiver Justyn Ross announced he launched a clothing line on Instagram. Reynolds said all athletes need to remember one thing; they are student athletes first.

“The main thing is the main thing,” Reynolds said. “That’s to win a conference championship, that’s to bring a championship to the City of Charlotte. That’s going to be the priority here and whatever comes after that is going to be cool and special like this.”

The goal is to not only get the money, but to put together a team to advise athletes on the new hurdles of NIL agreements. One thing is certain, the playing field has been leveled.

“Higher education, they’re all doing well,” Robinson said. “Coaches are doing well, student athletes haven’t been able to participate in that ecosystem. Now they can.”

While Reynolds hasn’t signed an NIL yet, another 49er Q-B, James Foster has reached an agreement with gaming platform Yoke.