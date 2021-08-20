The Yiasou Greek Festival is returning this September

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Yiasou Greek Festival is coming back for 2021.

All the food, music and dancing will be there, but things will look a little different after they canceled the 2020 festival due to COVID.

“It was very upsetting, not only for us, but for the community at large. It’s amazing the amount of people who have e-mailed us, called us, whether or not we will have one, how much they look forward to it,” said Sofa Tsakanis

Tsokanis said, the festival will be a drive-thru event, instead of a large outdoor gathering like it used to be.

“It will be a different experience this year, but it will still be fun,” said Tsokanis.

The festival is scheduled for September 9-12 and already, people at the Greek Orthodox Holy Trinity Cathedral are preparing.

“Everything’s fresh and made with lots of love,” said Diane Ramsay, the President of the Philoptochos, a group of women who’re making the baklava by hand for the festival.

This will be the 43rd year the festival has been. Mary Papas has been making baklava for it since it began.

“I’m proud of my heritage and something for my grandkids to see, what the immigrants have done for this country. That’s where my pride comes from,” said Papas.







Papas said, they started out with 12 pans of baklava back in 1978. However, this year, they’re making around 300.

“It’s evolved to a little bit more than the 12 pans we started with,” laughed Papas.