The Queen City is quickly turning into a tech town

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Multiple tech publications have listed Charlotte as one of the best cities for tech businesses in the country. And one specific sector is now garnering a lot of attention.

“It’s really just been a series of dominoes in Charlotte that has put us on the world stage as a FinTech destination,” said Tariq Bokhari, a Charlotte City Councilman and Executive Director of the Carolina FinTech Hub.

FinTech, or Financial Technology, is the technology that aims to compete with traditional financial services.

Bokhari says five years ago he couldn’t bring FinTech companies to Charlotte. But now there’s been a boom of businesses relocating to the Queen City.

“We’re really being able to tell successes. Like Better.Com bringing a thousand jobs here. Which then led to Robinhood coming,” said Bokhari.

The biggest FinTech success locally happened last week. AvidXchange, a payment software company based in Charlotte, became a publicly traded company.

“The other cities in this nation, we are definitely on their radar as a major force that they are losing their companies and their talent that are coming here,” said Bokhari.

It’s not just the U.S. either. Charlotte skyrocketed up the 2021 Global FinTech rankings, jumping 13 spots to the 28th best spot in the world. The same ranking listed the Queen City as the 10th best city for FinTech in North America.