“The phone didn’t stop ringing.” Local Charlotte area wedding venues say fewer guests, smaller bites among 2021 wedding trends

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The wedding industry took a major hit during the pandemic, with restrictions forcing thousands of couples to hold off on tying the knot.

“We thought it was going to be a fairly quick engagement and get married in July of 2020. Obviously, that plan changed,” Bess Crumpton said, who got engaged in 2019.

Instead, the couple chose to elope, surrounded by immediate family instead of the 140 guests originally invited.

“Obviously it wasn’t what we envisioned initially, but now that it happened that way, it was the most perfect day and I couldn’t imagine it any different,” Crumpton said.

Small weddings became popular during the pandemic, and larger venues are starting to accommodate them.

“Mini-monies, micro-weddings, elopements, and I’m like well let’s cost this out and see what we can do,” Magnolia Woods Weddings and Events manager Amy Hester said.

She said after receiving dozens of inquiries for smaller weddings, the Huntersville venue tweaked its business model.

“The phone didn’t stop ringing,” Hester said.

The venue now offers micro-ceremonies part parties with 30 and 50 people.

“It’s three hours; you are in you’re out,” Hester said. “Longer than Vegas but is in not as a whole day event.”

The venue is still offering large-scale events, which Hester said are booking up fast.

“It’s always been a year out, or six months out. Now, it’s like three months out,” Hester said.

While some couples are choosing to hold smaller weddings post-Covid restrictions, Katrina Hutchins, a well-known Charlotte events planner said others are going all out.

“I personally am seeing the big bad weddings are back,” Hutchins said. “People want to the 250 people, the 300 people, the 400 people, and everyone is coming.”

According to the Mecklenburg Register of Deed, in the 2019 calendar year, 7,064 marriage certificates were granted. In 2020, there were 2,855.

“Because everyone says, ‘all right, it’s finally open, I want to see my family, I want to see my friends. We have the vaccine, let’s go.’ And then what to do it as soon as possible,” Hutchins said. “You got this huge pent-up demand, but you don’t have the resources to get it done.”

Crumpton said she lucked out at her venue. Nearly a year after her small elopement, the couple will be holding their official wedding celebration in front of 70 of their friends and family members.

“Everyone is going to be ready to celebrate anyways, and we are fortunate that it is going to be to celebrate us,’ Crumpton said.