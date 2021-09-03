The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery could be coming to Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Town of Cornelius Planning Board voted Thursday night to move forward with two developments, one of which could bring the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery to town.

The developments, behind the current Antiquity development and adjacent to one another, are located along a stretch of Zion Avenue.

Under the proposal, the site, which includes the old Curtis Screw Company, would become a mixed-use and residential development, which could include retail space, along with townhomes and other multi-family housing.

The vote did not come without some pushback from residents, some of whom focused on the potential for traffic issues and noise.

Others, particularly business owners and business associations, praised the project as a potential economic driver, and making the town more of a ‘destination’ location.

Cornelius town commissioners have set a public hearing for Tuesday on the developments.