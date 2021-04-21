The Mill District: Local CLT group wants to rebrand NoDa, Optimist Park area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A grassroots group from North Charlotte has started the process of re-branding NoDa and surrounding neighborhoods. They’re calling it the Mill District.

The Mill District is just north of Uptown and is made up of the Villa Heights. Optimist Park, NoDa, and Belmont neighborhoods. It stretches from I-277 in the south to east Sugar Creek in the north.

Organizers tell FOX 46 this all started as an effort to give these smaller neighborhoods an identity. The name is pretty self-explanatory, but Lewis Donald explains just why they’re looking to give the area a unique identity.

“We have plenty of mills, mostly refurbished and reused, which is great. And I just think it adds identity,” Donald said. “We’ve seen it happen in Plaza Midwood. We’ve seen that happen in South End, and I think it’s just good for the city.”

Donald owns Sweet Lews BBQ in the Belmont neighborhood, and he thinks this rebranding will give a big boost for small businesses in the area.

“I can’t tell you how many times I answered the phone, and they’re like, ‘where are you?’ We’re in Belmont. We’re looking for you. And I’m like, ‘yeah, we’re Belmont neighborhood.’ You know, it’s very different. And I think that banding together like this will create a much easier marketing,” Donald said.

But one community member, Angela Ambroise, says this re-branding is more about benefitting the businesses rather than the community members.

“This is about marketing, bringing more people into the community,” Ambroise said. “And I feel like I’m not necessarily objective to that, because we’re all having our thing. But we should have talked more inclusively about the name.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Ambroise doesn’t agree with the name being the mill district because of the history the area holds.

“We’re talking about reverting to a time that did not include me,” she said. “It didn’t include Black people or any person of color. Most of the deed restrictions on a lot of these old homes and meal homes said for the Caucasian race only. So, you’re capitalizing on something that isn’t inclusive of the entire area.”

But Gavin Toth, the organizer of this re-branding effort, said they plan on covering the whole story of the Mill District’s history.

“This is only the beginning of telling the story, because there, there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly, and the entire story needs to be told, you know, we find out,” Toth said. “With this starting point, we know, we’ll get more and more feedback over time.”