The Comedy Zone in Charlotte reopens to the public Thursday for the first time since March 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTE) – The state is where Christian Johnson feels most at home.

When the COVID-19 pandemic caused comedy clubs to close, the Charlotte-born comic had to be creative in order to get laughs.

“It’s been a lot of awkward zoom shows,” Johnson said.

The Comedy Zone reopened to the public Thursday night for the first time since March of 2020.

Johnson was the MC for opening night.

“Doing this where you actually see people’s reactions to your comedy, there’s nothing like it,” Johnson said.

For the owner of the Comedy Zone, Brian Heffron, it was a night he wasn’t sure he’d ever see.

“It’s therapy man,” said Heffron, who has owned the club for 30 years. “We have two things we need. We need to laugh and we need to be together. And this is the place to do it.”

If you ever came to the Comedy Zone before the pandemic you might not recognize it now.

Heffron used the 15-month shutdown to completely renovate the club from top to bottom.

“I’ve never had an opportunity to do it because we’ve always been open six to seven days a week,” said Heffron. “So this is deficit spending right here. We’re betting on ourselves that we’re gonna come on strong.”

For opening night, Heffron brought in one of the biggest names in comedy.

Ali Sadiq has become a regular here at the Comedy Zone.

“I’m excited about being the first act back in this club. Because this is the first place that ever put my picture on the wall. I’m so appreciative that they are opening up with me,” said Sadiq.

The Texas-based comedian has been doing shows in front of live audiences for months now.

But this was his first return to the Queen City.

With much of the audience likely being in public for the first time in more than a year, Sadiq has noticed some interesting trends.

“Some people are weird and some people are extra, extra excited to be out,” said Sadiq.

“And some people forgot how to be out with other people.”

Sadiq will be performing at the Comedy Zone Friday and Saturday night.