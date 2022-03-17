HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Plants that are now just beginning to bloom in your neighborhood most likely came from a greenhouse in Huntersville. Metrolina Greenhouses supplies plants to big box stores within a 600-mile radius of Charlotte.

This summer the business is celebrating its 50th anniversary.



Next time you’re at one of those big box stores, like Lowes or Walmart, take a close look at the tag of the plant you are buying and it will most likely say it was grown in North Carolina.



If you’re one of the hundreds of people who work at Metrolina Greenhouses, then you have to love plants. More than 75 million plants are grown at the greenhouse every year.

“This is my passion, this is what I enjoy,” said Co-CEO, Art Van Wingerden.

July 20, 1971, is the day you could say Art’s passion for plants started. He moved to Huntersville with his parents from the Netherlands to start Metrolina Greenhouses. At the time, Huntersville was a town of about 600 people and the greenhouse was just one acre.

50 years later it has grown to 210 acres, employing more than 700 people. The Van Wingerden family is still involved with all 4 brothers taking a leadership role.

“Working with family, it can be great, but sometimes it can be challenging. It definitely has way more great times than challenges,” said Art.

Right now one of the biggest challenges is growing and moving millions of plants while keeping up with demand.

“People think, oh we just get to sit and talk to plants all day. That’s what we get to do. Yes it is fun, but it’s still work,” said Art.

Work has been busier than usual during the pandemic with sales increasing the past two years by more than 10%.

“Anything we can put out in the stores people are buying,” said Art.

So far employees have kept up with demand by taking advantage of the large facility. Metrolina Greenhouses is the single largest, single-story, heated building in the United States.

“And if that’s not true, you gotta talk to Mecklenburg County. They are the ones that told me,” said Art.

And art is the one who says there are more than 200 different kinds of plants here. So we had to ask, what his garden is like at home.

“I will personally admit that I do not plant my own beds at my house, but all the big pots I have around my house I do plant. So I have mixed containers and I do mix things up,” said Art.



Metrolina Greenhouses also have a location in York County. Along with the 700 full-time employees, they also hire around 500 to 600 people seasonally.