That’s not snow falling in South End; it’s Styrofoam-like construction material

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Styrofoam-like material making a mess in South End.

Over the weekend, construction crews on Carson Boulevard scattered small pieces of Styrofoam-like material all over the street and sidewalks.

It’s something everyone talks about this time of year. Even with the clear sky and the last few leaves clinging to the trees, there’s still that Christmas wish for snow.

“As you walked by, you could see and feel some falling off the walls, and everywhere I looked, it was pretty much everywhere,” said Eric Grzybowski.

On Eric’s walk on Saturday morning, he thought his holiday dreams came true. Snow- in South End!

“It looked like we had a little bit of snow, truly,” said Eric.

But wait, snow? In South End?

“You could see the snow coming down it actually looked like a really light dusting of snow,” said Eric.

Tiny pieces of Styrofoam-like material were scattered all across the sidewalk and road. But unlike snow, this tends to stick around.

“So my Uncle is an executive producer at Fox 46, so I sent it to him,” said Eric.

Eric sent his videos to his uncle, Mark Grzybowski, our Managing Editor. We sent the video to the city and county leaders, who sent out a crew to investigate.

After our phone call, officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Department came out to the site and saw that there was a type of construction grade Styrofoam-like material called polystyrene, in the stormwater drains and along the road. They sent us this statement.

“Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services investigated the concern at 1115 S. Mint Street today (Dec. 13) and observed expanded polystyrene shavings within the street right-of-way.”

“Staff is in communication with the site contractors, who will implement practices to clean up, contain, and prevent the expanded polystyrene from entering the storm drainage system.”

“Usually building materials aren’t safe to digest or breathe into the environment,” said Eric.

Samet Corporation, the company in charge of the project, also got back to us at 2:30 on Monday.

“We have reached out to the site superintendent, and we have accessed the situation and determined that during the process of installing the Exterior Insulation Finishing System some of the Styrofoam debris made its way to the street and sidewalks. We have halted the installation and have deployed a crew to begin a thorough cleanup of the site and the surrounding areas,” wrote Manny Souza, the Vice President of Samet.

Eric said he understands that growth means construction.

“I’d say to just be more mindful of the construction companies, it’s great to have growth, but it’s an extremely clean city as well,” said Eric.

However, the next time he turns on Mint Street and sees white everywhere, he hopes it will be the kind of stuff Mother Nature makes.