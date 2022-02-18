‘Terrified’: CATS bus drivers demand safety upgrades after fatal shooting of Ethan Rivera in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CATS bus drivers are coming together on Friday to demand safety upgrades in what they’re calling a ‘fatal environment’ after fellow operator Ethan Rivera, 41, was shot while on the job and later died from his injuries at the hospital this month.

City Bus Operators of Charlotte gathered on Friday morning for a ‘Day of Action in Support of Operators’ at the site of Rivera’s murder near Truist Park in Uptown.

Rivera was shot and killed while driving his bus last Friday in what CMPD is calling a road rage incident.

A letter about Friday’s planned gathering called for bullet-resistant partitions in all vehicles, security on evening routes, and working phones in all vehicles.

“I’m scared for myself, and I’m scared for each one of my operators, my coworkers,” said CATS driver and union president Christy Kiser Thursday night during a candlelight vigil for Rivera.

Kiser has been operating CATS buses for nearly 25 years. She said she’s scared to go to work because what happened to Rivera could have happened to any one of them.

“Our operators are being spit on. They even have passengers saying, ‘this is the reason why you all are getting shot,’ she said.

On Thursday night, Ethan’s mother had one final message to whoever took her son.

“Whoever did this, whoever is out there, you’re being a coward in what you did. And anybody who knows something, please say something,” she said.

On Friday, CATS has called for a moment of silence for all buses at noon to honor Rivera.

CMPD is still looking for Rivera’s killer and said he was driving a 2003-2005 black Honda Pilot with running boards down both sides. They say the vehicle has square backup lights on both sides of the license plate.