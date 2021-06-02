Temporary Catawba tribe casino inches closer to opening in Cleveland County

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The beginning of July will likely mark a big change in the lives of both a York County-based Native American tribe, and to Cleveland County.

The Catawba Two Kings Casino will open a 500-slot temporary facility that, as of the opening, will be made of a bunch of trailers, as work continues on a larger project.

It’s taken a lot to get to this point, though–years of process and bureaucracy, and a last-minute change to allow for an opening July 1, but the casino project is nowhere near done.

“Plan for success and build with success,” said Chief Bill Harris of the Catawba Indian Nation. “You don’t just build it and they will come.”

It’s not exactly a “field of dreams” that’s located just off Interstate 85 and Dixon School Road in Kings Mountain, but for Harris–who has been working on this projects for years–it’s a dream that is getting closer to reality, despite hiccups.

“We got held up by DC in some of their review process,” said Harris of the delays, and the need for changes.

The main delays have been getting approval for the casino project, itself. Once parts of the project were approved, however, groundbreaking and work started.

Harris, however, noted a delay with federal officials in getting approvals for a larger site. That led the tribe to go back to the drawing board, albeit temporarily, and get approval for the smaller temporary site opening next month.

Harris said things are starting to look up on approvals for a larger, more permanent facility on site, and noted the growing support for the project.

As it stands, though–from Dixon School Road and even from Interstate 85–the site does not look like much. The casino site is made up of a large amount of dirt and construction equipment, with a parking lot and a series of trailers. However, Harris said within the next two to three years, the area will likely look very different.

Renderings have showed what the site could eventually look like–a casino, hotel, resort and parking deck.

And while most of the challenges for the project have largely faded away, there is one that still remains within the courts.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians filed a an appeal to a federal court ruling allowing the Catawba project to move forward.

The Charokee operate two casinos in the mountains and have previously called the site for the Catawba casino a “land grab”, noting that Catawba Indian Nation is known as a South Carolina tribe.

Harris disputes the claims from the Cherokee, noting the tribe’s contribution to the Battle of Kings Mountain during the Revolutionary War.

He also cited a more contemporary federal agreement, which allows the Catawba tribe to claim land within a certain radius of their known settlement.

Harris said the Kings Mountain project could also have a different long-term effect–getting South Carolina to approve gaming.

“What the legislators will see is ‘this is not what we thought it would be, we thought it was going to be video poker, magnified’,” said Harris.

Hundreds have already been hired for the opening of the temporary casino site, and will likely lead–within the next few weeks–a quiet site off Interstate 85 becoming very busy.