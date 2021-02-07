Breaking Overnight: Teenage boy fatally shot in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A teenager was fatally shot in east Charlotte late Saturday night, the city’s 10th homicide of 2021.

CMPD responded to calls regarding a shooting around 11 p.m. on Saturday near 6630 East WT Harris Blvd. A teen juvenile was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity is being protected due to his age.

Google Maps

Officials said two others suffered minor injuries in the incident. A 16-year-old girl fell after the incident and was transported to Atrium University. A 50-year-old man suffered head trauma and was transported to Atrium Main.

Homicide detectives, CFD, victim services, operations command, Crime Stoppers, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene. This is the city’s 10th homicide of 2021. Charlotte saw 7 homicides in 7 days last week.

There is no mention of an arrest at this time and this investigation remains active.