Teen girl with cognitive issues missing from north Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl with cognitive issues who was last seen at her home in north Charlotte Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Maniyah Graham (CMPD)

Authorities said Maniyah Graham was last seen around 8 a.m. on Feb. 13 at her home in the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard.

She was last seen wearing black tights with blue/yellow flowers on them and black sneakers.

CMPD said Graham suffers from cognitive issues that stem from a recent medical event.

She is described as 5’10” tall and 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.