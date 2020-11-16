Taylorsville man charged with sex crimes against a child

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An ongoing investigation into a sex offense with a child involving a Taylorsville man has led to an arrest, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anthony Mecimore, 30, faces multiple charges including statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child, deputies said. More charges are pending in other locations.

Mecimore was taken into custody on November 6 and is being held on a $50,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was last week.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

This investigation remains ongoing.

LATEST HEADLINES