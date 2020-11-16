Taylorsville man charged with sex crimes against a child

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An ongoing investigation into a sex offense with a child involving a Taylorsville man has led to an arrest, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said.
Anthony Mecimore, 30, faces multiple charges including statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child, deputies said. More charges are pending in other locations.
Mecimore was taken into custody on November 6 and is being held on a $50,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was last week.
This investigation remains ongoing.
