Taste of Charlotte is back this weekend in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The most mouthwatering weekend is back in the Queen City. After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last year’s event, Taste of Charlotte is back, and with a new location at Truist Field.

Food vendors offering some of the best food the area has to offer line the concourse. There’s also live music, fun and games for the kids and free prizes. But the real attraction is obviously the food.

“I just had the bacon wrapped scallops. They were phenomenal,” said Taylor Wiedersprecher.

“Definitely the Fried Salmon Bites,” said Cierra Eager.

Admission to the taste is free. Once inside, there are four booths to buy coins which can then be used to purchase food from your favorite food vendors.

“I think it’s great that they’re offering something for the community, being free. So that really encourages people to come in,” said Wiedersprecher.

The pandemic took so much from us. For Mae Johnson and her family, it took away the chance to explore their new hometown.

“We just moved to Charlotte a couple years ago,” said Johnson. “But this is our first time coming down. So we brought our daughter, her husband. We all came down.”

You can expect big crowds and long lines. The event is following the state’s mask guidelines. Masks aren’t required outside but they are encouraged.

“I’m ok with it,” said Eager who was attending her first large event since the beginning of the pandemic. “We’re vaccinated. We feel good to be around people. We’re happy to be back around people, eating our favorite food.”

Taste of Charlotte continues Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.