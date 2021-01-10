‘Take it seriously’: Health center hosts testing site on Beatties Ford

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The CW Williams Community Health Center is seeing fewer people getting tested for coronavirus.

Lines weren’t nearly as long as what they were when the pandemic started. The group hosted its fourth testing site on Saturday outside Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Beatties Ford Road. More than 150 got tested.

“It is a little lighter but I am so glad patients are coming out,” said Doctor Edana Holliday.

Right now the state is seeing its highest case counts of coronavirus. The number of people in the hospital is at an all-time high. Doctor Holliday says the virus is impacting some groups more than others. The testing site catered to the Black and Brown community.

“We make sure they know the importance of being tested and knowing their status.”

David Clarke gfot tested as a safety precaution for free. “People should take it seriously.” He says he tries to follow COVID regulations. But others are not. “On social media, you see people partying, going to games.”

While the number of people who got tested wasn’t as high this time, it’s a reminder that the virus is still spreading. On Friday in Mecklenburg County, 16 people died of the virus breaking a record set earlier this month.

