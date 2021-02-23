T-shirts in honor of late Charlotte entrepreneur to help local charities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A local company is making sure the legacy of a well-known Charlotte entrepreneur is remembered.

Jeff Bennett, along with his friend, Rich Saner, started the Rich & Bennett St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, which grew to draw over 25,000 people from all over the world to uptown Charlotte in 2019.

Bennett, 45, tragically passed away suddenly on December 7, 2020.

“You probably think of crowds of people in green shirts when you think of Rich and Bennett’s crawl, but don’t always think about all they do for Charlotte. From his charitable involvement to the industry and revenue he drove to the city, it’s more than just a pub crawl,” Glory Days Apparel said.

This year, instead of raising money through their popular bar crawls during the pandemic, t-shirts have been created in Bennett’s honor.

Organizers said 100 percent of the profits from the sale of the t-shirt will be split between Charlotte Irish American Center and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

“He meant so much to so many people here in Charlotte and with the shirt, what we want to do is to try and continue his legacy and do good through his name,” JD Harris with Glory Days Apparel said.

For more information, please click here. To purchase this year’s t-shirt, click here.