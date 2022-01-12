‘Suspicious person’ spotted taking pictures leads to increased police presence at Chester County Schools

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has increased its presence at all Chester County Schools after they said a man was spotted on multiple school campuses taking photos.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, a man was spotted driving through the parking lots of Chester High School and Chester Middle School taking pictures. The man was at both properties for a short amount of time, they said.

The next day on Wednesday, Jan. 12, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a social media post from the man showing a picture of a school in Rock Hill. Rock Hill Schools was informed of his presence and placed all schools on a secure lockdown.

After a short time, authorities said the suspicious person left Rock Hill and traveled back to Chester County, where he was spotted again at Chester Middle School.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is working to place the man on trespass notice from all Chester County Schools. “We have no information that this man has assaulted anyone or threatened anyone,” authorities said in a written statement, released on Wednesday. “At this time, no crime has been committed. However, this matter is being investigated to ensure the safety of our schools and community.”