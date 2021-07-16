Suspicious Lincolnton death now ruled a homicide, body identified

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspicious death has now been ruled a homicide in Lincolnton, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, July 13, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle on Smith Farm Road. The vehicle was found off the roadway in a secluded wooded area, deputies said.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

Two men who were training a hunting dog had called 911 when they saw the vehicle in the woods. The car was unoccupied and deputies searched the area in an attempt to locate anyone nearby.

A LCSO K-9 was brought in and quickly located the body of a man, later identified as William Buster McCarter, 37, of Lincolnton. The body was transported to Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem for an autopsy. The medical examiner is continuing the investigation into the cause of death.

Anyone with information on this homicide case is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-736-8909.