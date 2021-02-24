Suspects steal multiple packs of beer while ‘yelling obscenities’ in early morning York County theft

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who are accused of stealing multiple packs of beer in the early morning hours while yelling obscenities to the clerk.

The theft occurred around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13. The sheriff’s office said the suspects entered the QT located at 974 S. Sutton Road in Fort Mill and stole three 24 packs of Miller Lite and four 24 packs of Bud Light.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects yelled obscenities to the female clerk during the crime. Both were seen leaving in a blue Ford Focus hatchback.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.