Suspected impaired driver killed after being struck by LYNX Blue Line train

Posted: / Updated:
July 28 2021 05:00 am

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspected impaired driver who tried to go around the LYNX Blue Line crossing arms and was struck by the train has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Tuesday.

CMPD officers responded to calls regarding a collision with a CATS Light Rail train and a car around 10 p.m. on Monday, July 26, near 700 Hebron Street.

Baltazar Us, 27, was driving the vehicle and was found suffering from injuries from the collision. He was pronounced dead on the scene, CMPD said.

An initial investigation revealed the LYNX Blue Line was traveling southbound on E. Hebron Street. Us drove around the crossing arms and was struck, police said. Toxicology results are pending and impairment is expected, according to the police report.

The DWI Task Force, CSI, and a motor unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.

