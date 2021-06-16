Suspect shot by officer during foot chase in Bessemer City, officials say

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An officer-involved shooting is under investigation Wednesday in Bessemer City, according to local authorities.

The shooting occurred before 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at the corner of N 12th Street and E Iowa Avenue.

Sources tell FOX 46 that responding officers were serving felony warrants at a home on Sunset Lane. The suspect reportedly took off running and at some point was shot by officers. No responding officers were hurt during this incident.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital. FOX 46 is working to confirm his condition.

Area streets around 12th and Iowa remain closed at this time.

The SBI is assisting Bessemer City Police in this investigation.

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing situation.