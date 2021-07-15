Suspect on the run in shooting death of 8-year-old Statesville girl captured

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect who has been on the run in connection to the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl in Statesville was arrested Thursday, according to jail records.

Donnell Ellison, 19, was booked into the Iredell County Detention Facility at 2:35 p.m. Thursday, July 15.

Ellison marks the sixth arrest made in this case, where an 8-year-old girl was killed and a 7-year-old boy was seriously injured, police said.

Nasir Cor’lee Turner, 18, of Mooresville, Sayqwon Kalil Miller, 19, of Statesville, and Donnell Ellison, 19, of Statesville, have each been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, and discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious injury.

Nasir Turner

Sayqwon Miller

Donnell Ellison

A juvenile petition was obtained for a 17-year-old with the same charges as the others and overnight last Friday, police were able to locate and arrest two additional juveniles, both 17-years-old, for the murder of 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell and the serious injury of 7-year-old Tariq Lowery.

On Monday, June 28, 2021, at 6:56 p.m., officers responded to shots fired along Wilson Lee Blvd in Statesville. As officers got to the scene, they found Howell, 8, and Lowery, 7, suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a home.

Both children were rushed to the hospital, but tragically Ah’Miyahh Howell died from her injuries.

Statesville Police reached out to the community for several days, asking for help in solving this crime. Officers were told people were outside when the shooting began, however, no witnesses came forward.

Statesville Police along with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate and seize two vehicles in connection with the homicide. The first vehicle, a 2003 white Honda Accord, and the second vehicle, a 2013 white Mercedes C250, were taken and searched for evidence, police said.

Forensic evidence obtained from the two vehicles, combined with investigating leads and evidence from the crime scene, allowed for the identification of the suspects involved in the murder of Ah’Miyahh and serious injury of Tariq, authorities said.

Anyone who may have witnessed Ah’Miyahh Howell’s murder or the shooting of Tariq Lowery is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.