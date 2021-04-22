Suspect in Brooks’ Sandwich House murder makes court appearance Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Terry Connor Jr., one of the two men charged with the murder of beloved Brooks’ Sandwich House co-owner Scott Brooks is due in court for a bond hearing Thursday.

Authorities said Connor and a second man, Steven Staples, shot Scott Brooks as he was going to open the restaurant for the day on December 9, 2019.

Connor was the first of the two to be arrested in March, 2020.

CMPD said he had previously served six years in prison for shooting two people during a home invasion. He was released in September 2019, about two months before Brooks’ deadly shooting.

Staples was arrested for the murder in November. Both men face murder and robbery charges.

The popular burger shop has been around since 1973 and the restaurant was being run by Scott Brooks, and his twin brother David.

The family said the shop will be closed Thursday as employees push a judge to prevent Conner from being back on the streets.