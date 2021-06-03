Suspect ID’d in shooting, hours-long standoff with police in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The suspect in a shooting and hours-long standoff with police in a Steele Creek neighborhood on Wednesday has been identified and charged.

Antoine Debold, 34, was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail on Wednesday, June 2. He has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault on a female, and three counts of assault on a leo/po with a firearm.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, shortly before 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, officers responded to the 13500 block of Little Abbey Lane in reference to a domestic disturbance call.

As CMPD officers knocked on the door and announced themselves, Debold fired several rounds through the front door at officers.

Officers immediately retreated to safety and began to evacuate surrounding apartments, CMPD said. As officers worked to ensure the safety of those in the immediate area, Debold continued to discharge additional rounds.

When Debold refused to exit the home, SWAT was called to assist with the arrest. After speaking with negotiators, Debold peacefully surrendered to SWAT officers shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Debold was taken to Atrium Main to be evaluated before he was arrested. Debold was out on parole for criminal possession of a firearm in New York at the time of this incident, CMPD said.

DeBold is being held on a $800,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to provide that information by calling 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.