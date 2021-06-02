Armed suspect taken into custody after shooting, hours-long standoff in Steele Creek, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An armed suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting and hours-long standoff in Steele Creek Wednesday afternoon, CMPD tells FOX 46.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said their SWAT Team responded to a barricaded suspect in the 13500 block of Little Abbey Lane in Steele Creek around 1:45 p.m.

According to CMPD, officers were responding to a domestic violence disturbance call when an unknown occupant fired several sounds through the front door at officers.

CMPD said their officers moved back and ran for cover, and did not return fire. No officers were shot or injured during the incident.

The scene was ‘very active’ for about two hours, CMPD said. A member of their team was on the phone with the suspect for several hours before taking the man into custody peacefully.

South Tryon and Steelecroft Parkway were temporarily closed during this time.

No one else was inside the residence after the suspect was taken into custody, police said. The suspect is being transported to CMPD headquarters to be interviewed.

No charges have yet to be filed.