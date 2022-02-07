‘Surreal moment’: Crowds return as Spectrum Center hosts 8 major events in 9 days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Though the staff at the Spectrum Center say they’ve been back to their “new normal” since August, it wasn’t until this week that they say things finally started to feel like they picked back up.

On Sunday, lines for the Billie Eilish concert wrapped around the Spectrum Center, with fans camping out overnight for front-row spots. The Eilish concert comes as part of a major stretch for the Spectrum Center: eight major events in nine days.

Throughout the day Sunday, fans screamed in excitement, waiting for the doors to open to see their favorite artist.

“We woke up at 4:30 a.m., we got here at 5:30 a.m.,” said Macie McCaskill.

“We’ve really been here in this area since 7 p.m. last night,” said Hannah Chase, who had the front spot in line.

But it’s not just the excitement to see Eilish that has music fans screaming… it’s the excitement to be back at a concert that boasts as many fans as pre-pandemic levels.

“Music is everything to me, so it’s very sad. It breaks my heart to not be able to support the person I love the most, but now that I’m finally here, it’s like the most surreal moment,” said Eilish fan Mackenzie Dalton.

Though the show was expected to be sold out, it didn’t look entire pre-pandemic. The Spectrum Center, following the City of Charlotte’s ordinance, still has a masking policy in place. They also allow artists, like Billie Eilish, to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

“Being vaxxed and [wearing] the mask, I do feel pretty safe,” said McCaskill.

Staff at the Spectrum Center say they have been working towards a busy event week like this one since they kicked things back off in August.

“When you look at this week we have coming up, we have Billie Eilish tonight, and Hornets games, and Jeff Dunham a comedian, and Andrea Bocelli. I mean, that’s the kind of week we want to have, where we’re hitting a bunch of different demographics and there’s something for everybody,” said Spectrum Center General Manager Donna Julian.

In addition to the mask requirement, Julian says the Spectrum Center has also obtained three certifications from outside vendors for cleaning and sanitation.

Here is what the Spectrum Center has going on the rest of this week: