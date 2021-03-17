‘Superheroes’ rappel down side of Levine Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Patients at Levine Children’s Hospital got a super surprise Wednesday when Joffie Contracting Services members dressed as superheroes appeared outside their windows.

“Our spidey senses are tingling, which means something exciting is happening at Levine Children’s Hospital…our favorite superheroes are back ! Nothing makes us happier than seeing the smile of a kid face-to-face with their favorite superheroes. ” Levine Children’s said on Facebook.

Joffie Contracting Services planned the event with Atrium Health to delight patients, families, and staff — the real heroes at Levine Children’s.

Captain America, Iron Man, Superman, and Spider-Man were among the heroes that showed up to make it a special day for the young patients.

Patients, family members and staff smiled and waved to the superheroes from inside.