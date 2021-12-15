Suffolk Punch highlights upcoming SouthPark Mall changes

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Charlotte region’s largest mall is getting a multi-million-dollar face life.

SouthPark Mall announced extensive upgrades to its West Plaza.

“The play area where it is today will actually flip over to the opposite end of the area, so the play area space is going to be on the corner of container store and Dick’s Sporting Goods,” SouthPark Mall Director or marketing and business development Holly Van Cleave said.

Renderings show a new green space, stage for entertainment, and a brewery.

“This old California Pizza Kitchen space, this is where Suffolk Punch Brewing will move in and take over, so they will have an indoor section that actually feeds into the current dining pavilion,” Van Cleave said.

Suffolk Punch Brewing, which opened in South End in 2017 is opening a second location in SouthPark.

“One of the things that attracted us to Suffolk Punch is their elevated dining experience that they offer along with being a brewery. We think it pairs nicely with the SouthPark shopper and what they enjoy doing while they are here,” Van Cleave said.

The mall said the goal of the project is to transform the shopping experience and give visitors more to do with the entire family.

“It is definitely more of you can come and stay and enjoy longer. You might run in and pick up a couple of things you need for shopping, stop in the dining pavilion, but now you come out here to Suffolk Punch, enjoy a band, grab a brew and the kids are running around at the play area at the same time,” Van Cleave said.

Construction is schedules to begin early 2022 and wrap up by late summer.