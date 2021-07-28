‘Such a good support system.’ Transcultural Health Dept. at Novant Health making huge impact on patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Novant Health has an important team-member on staff whose entire job is to make sure all patients feel welcome, no matter their background.

The Transcultural Health Department has only been around for a few years but it’s already making a huge impact on its patients.

Wendy Renedo is the Transcultural Health Manager and a Registered Nurse for Novant Health in Charlotte. Her whole mission is to make sure patients are respected and understood regardless of their race, sexual orientation, religion, or cultural background.

“I have experienced patients who have had extremely negative experiences in healthcare,” Renedo said.

The goal is to make sure no patient who steps through Novant’s doors feels that way again.

Renedo said, “I do a lot of consulting and education for our team members, if it’s a situation they haven’t experienced before such as LBGTQ care or transgender/gender affirming surgery.”

Renedo’s role extends well beyond the LGBTQ community. She also serves as a liaison for patients who have a different religious or cultural needs during their visits.

Melissa Moriel is one patient who Renedo was able to work with more than a year ago.

Moriel said, “I’m just happy that there was such a good support system there.”

Moriel, a transgender woman, underwent gender affirming surgery near Raleigh in 2016 and later came to Novant Health in Charlotte for facial feminization surgery in 2019.

“When I went into the surgery, I was thinking it was going to be just like my last one where I just showed up, go through it and then that’s that, so it was definitely really beneficial to have someone there,” Moriel said.

That ‘someone’ was Renedo.

She was able to meet with Moriel and her Mother, Annette Moriel, the day of surgery, escort them through the hospital, and prep the surgical team in case they had any questions.

Renedo said, “We can’t expect every nurse to know everything about every culture, so to have a person who can do that research for a bedside nurse and take that load off of her and then come in and say ‘this is what the patient needs’ and then help the patient be able to articulate that as well, it just makes a huge difference.”

Both Melissa and Annette Moriel said having Renedo with them made all the difference.

Annette Moriel said, “That one little comfort that Wendy was there for us that day, meant so much to us and we remember it.We talk about it all the time, so it had a huge impact on us.”

Renedo said her experience with the Melissa Moriel had a big impact on her and how she’ll do her job moving forward.

“Just to hear what she felt this was going to do for her and how it was going to impact her as she graduated college and moved on in her life as an adult, it was just very impactful,” Renedo said.

Moriel said that her facial surgery was the final piece of the puzzle in a very long journey.

“It’s wonderful to wake up in the morning and not have your gender as the one thing that’s weighing down on your mind all day, like I feel like I can just live like anyone else now,” Melissa Moriel said.

Renedo said she thinks that Novant Health is setting a standard with this kind of department, but hopes one day, her role won’t be so rare.

“I would love to see it across the nation as a role and nursing needs it,” she said.

Annette Moriel added, “I think programs like that – they can open up other healthcare professionals to know that that kind of support system is necessary and very much appreciated. I think it’s a wonderful thing.”

Renedo is one of two Transcultural Health nurses in Charlotte and Novant Health has two other team.