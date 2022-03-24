CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A student was hit by a car at a bus stop in south Charlotte Thursday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials.

The incident happened at a bus stop at Huntsmoor Drive and Fawnbrook Lane.

CMPS said their initial report indicated a vehicle drove around a school bus and hit the student.

A parent was reportedly at the bus stop at the time of the crash.

Medic said the student suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were not taken to the hospital.