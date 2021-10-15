Student found with weapons at West Mecklenburg High School

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A student was found with weapons on the campus of West Mecklenburg High School Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School confirmed.

Principal Casimir Bundrick said law enforcement was called to the school and the investigation is still ongoing.

All students and staff are safe.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

“Please speak with your students about the consequences of bringing any weapon to school,” the principal said. “It is a violation of law and the Code of Student Conduct to bring any weapon on campus.”

CMS officials did not specify what type of weapons the student had in their possession.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories