Student found with weapons at West Mecklenburg High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A student was found with weapons on the campus of West Mecklenburg High School Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School confirmed.

Principal Casimir Bundrick said law enforcement was called to the school and the investigation is still ongoing.

All students and staff are safe.

“Please speak with your students about the consequences of bringing any weapon to school,” the principal said. “It is a violation of law and the Code of Student Conduct to bring any weapon on campus.”

CMS officials did not specify what type of weapons the student had in their possession.