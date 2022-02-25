CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A student was found with a weapon on the campus of West Charlotte High School Friday morning, according to school officials.

Principal Donevin Hoskins confirmed that police were called to the school and an investigation is ongoing.

Students and staff were safe and classes were continuing as normal, officials said.

“Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon to school,” Hoskins said in a message to parents.

Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and police for information on what kind of weapon was found and if the student is facing charges.

Several West Charlotte High students were the subjects of an investigation late last year when an argument over a backpack sparked a shooting in broad daylight, police said.

On December 13, 2021, CMPD said an argument broke out between several students outside the school. As the fight ended, one student decided to display a firearm and pull the trigger firing at least one round, police said.

“What happened today is not a reflection of the hard work that takes place on West Charlotte’s campus,” said CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said after the December shooting. “It is unacceptable to have a weapon of any kind find its way onto any school campus,” added Winston. “As a community, we have to have a call to action.”