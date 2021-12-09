Student found with gun at North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A student was found with a gun on the campus of North Mecklenburg High School Thursday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg School officials.

Principal Stephanie Hood confirmed the incident in a message to parents.

Principal Hood said law enforcement was called to the school and the firearm was confiscated without incident.

“No threats were made, and all students and staff are safe,” the principal said.

(Photo by Brian Christiansen)

School officials said having a weapon on campus is a violation of CMS policy and state law. Hood said appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the student involved.

This is the 19th firearm found on CMS campuses this school year.