Street Racing Crackdown: CMPD puts the brakes on street racing; infiltrating events; making more arrests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is cracking down on street racing. It’s seized dozens of cars as it’s putting the brakes on racing, and they’re not stopping there. Undercover agents are infiltrating races and making arrests. They describe it as a scene out of Fast and Furious.

“There would be meetups of literally hundreds of cars with three to four people in each of them so several hundred people at a gathering,” CMPD said in its presentation to the Safe Communities Commission on Tuesday.

The department seized more than 60 cars and arrested 50 people in a recent sting.

“I think it worked for a while when they cracked down,” said Dan Hillman, a man who lives off Prosperity Church Road. “It took a lot of the racing away, but now it’s picked back up.”

FOX 46 went back out to the neighborhood to ask others if they’ve seen a decrease.

“It’s been less hearing of it. It’s still happening,” said resident Simeon Cloutier.

Police pumped the brakes, and now they want to curb the activity for good. CMPD wants to make sure those found guilty don’t get their keys back.

“I think once people start seeing, ‘OK, they want to take my stuff. They’re going to give me tickets or arrest me,’ I think they’ll change either their location or their behavior,” said resident Gwen Bruce.

Just a week ago, police arrested Aaron Duncan for charges of prearranged speed competition. They say he was racing on North Tryon Street when one car lost control and crashed, leaving the driver with serious injuries.

“Honestly, I think it’s going to take somebody to die before it really gets taken care of,” said Hillman.

CMPD has partnered with the District Attorney to prosecute offenders as part of the “racing and aggressive driving” campaign, not as a single charge of reckless driving or speeding.

“You’re going to get caught, you’re going to get in trouble, you’re going to get your car confiscated, you’re going to get fined,” listed Cloutier. “If they don’t have that sense of, ‘hey that can happen to them,’ they’re just going to keep doing it.”

Police want the public to continue to call them if they see street racing or aggressive driving. They say if they don’t know about it, it’s harder to track down the ones behind it all.