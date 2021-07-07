Stolen EMS ambulance in Rock Hill recovered in York, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Fort Mill EMS ambulance that was recently stolen in Rock Hill has been recovered in the City of York, according to the York Police Department.

The ambulance was stolen while parked at the Piedmont Medical Center. The ambulance did not belong to the hospital, as Fort Mill EMS, in Fort Mill, SC, owns it, police explained.

Authorities were able to track the stolen ambulance in real-time and were able to find and stop the driver on Kings Mountain Street Tuesday, July 6, in York. The driver was ordered out of the ambulance and detained.

York Police said it appeared the driver was suffering from mental health issues and transported back to Piedmont Medical Center by EMS.

The ambulance was driven to the York Fire Department and turned over to Fort Mill EMS Personnel.

At this time, there are no charges filed in this case.