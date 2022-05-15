DAVIDSON, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – While Steph Curry is resting in between playoff series, the NBA star will receive his undergraduate degree from Davidson College.

The Charlotte native and NBA superstar will get his diploma Sunday and while the Warriors do not play, the school says he will not be in attendance.

The ceremonies were set to take place at 10 a.m. Curry will receive his Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology. The school says Curry had one semester left of classwork to complete and worked with two professors as well as a Stanford University professor.

The Warriors clinched a spot in the Western Conference Finals defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 4 games to 2 and await the winner of the Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks series matchup.

Curry keeps close ties to the Queen City with his parents still living here and his father Del a broadcaster for the Charlotte Hornets. Curry graduated from Charlotte Christian before attending Davidson.

Steph’s brother Seth and his Brooklyn Nets squad exited the NBA Playoffs with a first-round upset loss to Boston.