Steel company creating 130 new jobs and investing $21M in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A steel fabrication company announced on Tuesday an expansion that will bring more than 100 new jobs and over $20 million in investments to the area.

Steffes LLC made the announcement on Tuesday in conjunction with both North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore.

The investment’s goal is to grow the state economy by over $244 million over a 12-year period.

“We know that when companies are ready to expand, they choose our state because of our ready workforce, exceptional quality of life, and robust infrastructure,” Gov. Cooper said.

Part of the details includes a new manufacturing facility in the City of Shelby.

“This is a great announcement for the entire state,” said N.C. Speaker of the House Tim Moore. “It takes diligent local and state leaders to recruit these types of investments to North Carolina and we’re eager to see to these investments come to reality in Shelby.”