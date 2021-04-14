Statesville man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Statesville man has turned himself in to authorities following a fatal hit-and-run last month, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.

Joshua Ray Williams, 32, of Statesville, has been charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while license revoked.

The deadly accident occurred on March 4 in Iredell County on Old Mountain Road. David Morris Hawks died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the hit-and-run.

Williams turned himself in on Tuesday, April 13, and was held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.