Statesville Korean War veteran’s ‘precious’ belongings returned to family

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — As gatherings go, it was a small one. But the impact it would have on one veteran’s family was immense.

It all started when organizers of the nonprofit group ‘Precious Medals’ got a phone call.

“Someone called the number and she had found a box at an auction and that box had a lot of Korean War memorabilia,” said Kim Siegrist of Precious Medals.

And it didn’t take a lot of research to find out whose it was.

“As soon as we got back within ten minutes my husband knew the family was involved,” said Siegrist.

Statesville native Freckless Gibbs fought in the Korean War. How his belongings wound up in a storage unit remains a mystery, but the group was determined to return them to his descendants. Which is how the late soldier’s grown children came to be invited to a ceremony.

“I was initially told it was a tea,” said Carmen Townes, daughter of Feckless Gibbs.

But when presenters began sharing their late father’s belongings, the reason for this gathering hit home.

“We grew up with this stuff and to get it back was very emotional,” said Townes.

A hat, a stack of photos, and some handwritten notes. Trash to some people, treasures to the grown children of this veteran.

Veterans from across Statesville also turned out to show their respect for a man many of them never met. As for the organizers, they’re just glad to see these priceless items find their way back home.

“I just wanna make sure that things that belonged to the families get back to them and that we serve those that serve,” said Siegrist.

“It was definitely a surprise, a beautiful surprise I’m glad to have them back, brought back a lot of memories.”

Memories that have meaning, too precious to put into words.