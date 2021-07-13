State of Police: The struggle to hire police officers in the Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officer Josh Bowling has been patrolling the streets of Tega Cay for nearly four years.

“My job as a peacekeeper is to try to find what I can find in that day to make this place better for my kids,” Officer Josh Bowling.

At the Tega Cay Police Department, hiring more officers like Bowling has been difficult.

“It’s tough when you see people walking away or not wanted to come into it like they once did,” Bowling said.

The department has two open positions, and applications have been far and few.

“There’s times when we open up our application process and sometimes, we have very few applicants that we can’t even interview because nobody is applying right now,” Tega Cay Police Chief Steve Parker said.

In recent years, interest in becoming a police officer has plummeted across the U.S. According to the Police Executive Research Forum, 60% of departments surveyed saw an average of 30% fewer applications in the last five years.

“When you look at the vilification of law enforcement that we have seen over the past year or so, year and a half, why would any young professional want to take this on as a profession without knowing what we are and what we do,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said.

High profile police shootings, followed by weeks of protests and calls to defund departments have put a spotlight on law enforcement’s role in society.

“I don’t feel sorry for them,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP President Rev. Corine Mack said.

She said years of racism towards Black people have stripped away a major part of the community’s trust towards officers.

“Police officers are leaving the forces all over the country because now they are being held accountable,” Mack said.

Tyler Klemas stepped away from his role as a CMPD officer about three years ago.

“I loved the idea of being a police officer, unfortunately it has turned into something today that once you get into it, it’s really not what a lot of people expect,” Klemas said.

He said low morale, lack of support from the community, county government, and command staff all contributed to his departure.

“There is so much negative portrayal amongst law enforcement today… accusing them of things that I personally had never seen before… they are just trying to go home at the end of the day and just go to work, do their job and go home. They are just under such scrutiny and they are criticized and judged based on their profession and not the content of their character, that it really just turns people away,” Klemas said.

15% of U.S. officers are expected to retire in coming years.

Chief Parker said he is concerned with what the future holds for the industry and the people it serves.

“We are receiving more people with mental health issues, and drug issues than we have ever seen. I’m 30 years into law enforcement almost, and we have never seen a crisis like this,” Parker said.

His department has stepped up recruiting efforts — visiting colleges, military bases, and launching its first nation-wide advertising test.

“All of that is very difficult at the same time, because when we are short-handed, we are having to cover shifts, do different things to make sure that we are operationally sound,” Chief Parker said.

Parker said his concern is who is applying out of the latest pool of candidates

“One bad police officer ruins an entire organization. You can’t lower your standards or change your expectations and ask your organization to lower your expectations, for people to try to get in,” Chief Parker said.

Tega Cay Police Department used to see applicants applying by the dozens, now Chief Parker says it is one or two.