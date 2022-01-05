CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Frustrations boiled over at a StarMed Healthcare testing location on South Boulevard Wednesday as long lines continue for COVID-19 tests amid the latest surge in cases.

Police confirmed to FOX 46 that officers were called to the scene for the report of a man “pointing a gun at people” at the StarMed site.

CMPD officers spoke with the people involved and determined that “no crime had occurred.”

Video obtained by FOX 46 shows the interaction between a man with a gun holstered on his waist and others. The man told our crew at the scene that he worked as a security guard and that he was frustrated by the traffic in the area due to nearby COVID testing.

The man and several witnesses told FOX Charlotte he did not pull a weapon during the altercation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officials said the incident was only a “disturbance” and no one was arrested.