StarMed offering free Vitamin D shots at west Charlotte clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – StarMed Healthcare said it is offering free Vitamin D shot at its west Charlotte clinic to help people receive the vitamin during the winter months.

StarMed officials said Vitamin D helps with body function and protects against several health problems. Sunshine is a reliable natural source there are fewer daylight hours during the winter season.

“We are excited to offer this health benefit to everyone in our community,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, StarMed Healthcare’s Chief Medical Officer. “Vitamin D has many health benefits by improving your immune system and lowering the risk of respiratory infections.”

The clinic at 4001 Tuckaseegee Road will offer the shots free of charge whether you have insurance or not and there will be a designated drive-thru area for easy treatment, StarMed said.

The injections will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.