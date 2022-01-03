StarMed delays opening of COVID testing sites in Charlotte due to heavy rain, wind

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – StarMed Healthcare said all of its Charlotte-area testing sites will open three hours later on Monday due to heavy rain and wind moving through the area.

Matthews Theatre, Barnette Elementary and Garinger High testing locations will remain closed all of Monday.

A winter storm passing through the Carolinas downed trees, knocked out power and caused flooding in areas around Charlotte while the mountains saw several inches of snow.

The weather is expected to taper off late Monday morning into the early afternoon hours, making for clearing skies later in the day.