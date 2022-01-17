StarMed closing all Charlotte-area locations Monday as icy conditions continue

CHARLOTTE, (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – All StarMed Healthcare COVID-19 testing and vaccine locations in the Charlotte area are closed Monday as icy conditions continue for the second day, the company announced.

StarMed said only locations in Onslow County would be open.

The call center and labs will stay open and COVID-19 test results will still be processed.

The healthcare company was forced to close Sunday as a winter storm brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to the Carolinas.

Those icy conditions remained overnight into Monday morning as temperatures stayed near freezing.